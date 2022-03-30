83 Basque youth will carry out cooperation missions in Africa and America this summer

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

A total of 83 young people from Euskadi They were selected by the Basque government and by various NGOs to participate in 31 cooperation projects developed in Africa and America.

During this weekend, the chosen ones went to the Barria (cart) to find out their summer destinations around Two months will share with the indigenous people In educational activities, construction of water and agricultural infrastructures, new roads, health care, and welfare, among others.

More than 400 candidates, the majority of them are women

Out of 409 candidates, 83 young people were selected, most of whom are women: 66 girls and 17 boys. All of them met with those responsible for 14 NGOs are part of the projectwho explained their tasks in each of the destinations.

The 31 projects It will be held in Peru, Honduras, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda and Uganda.

“Selected profiles of all kinds: education, teaching, sports professionals, health, agronomy, environmental sciences, music, social work, psychology, English and science teachers,” among others, explained Basque Government Youth Director, Agurtzane Llano, who attended these conferences with the Director of the Basque Agency for Development Cooperation, Paul Ortega.

More Stories

The goals of the match between Spain and Iceland today | Morata’s goals for “Roga” 2-0 in an international friendly match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 | Video | RMMD | Sports

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia National Team: Sports Balance Ramon Gisorn – International Football – Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stefano in Guayaquil, the only city on the planet where the trio appeared in the Argentina shirt | football | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Costa Rica needs to beat the United States to avoid the play-off

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

El Clásico travels to 50 countries thanks to over 90 different activities

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Seven Ecuadorean boxers advance to the semi-finals of the Continental Boxing Championship | Other sports | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

BlockShow returns as a DAO for community engagement and democratization of events

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Bruce Willis has stopped working due to health issues

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

83 Basque youth will carry out cooperation missions in Africa and America this summer

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Discover the picture of the universe taken by this legendary space telescope on your birthday – teach me about science

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

AMLO confirms he has “a lot of respect” for Putin

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring