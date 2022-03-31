Costa Rica vs. USA LIVE: Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras goals to beat Ticos in San Jose in the CONCACAF eight-way final | Video | RMMD | Sports

The Costa Rican national team faces the United States in its final match of the eight-sided final of the CONCACAF qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. After the goalless draw in the first half, the strongest emotions came in the completion of the match that was held at the National Stadium. Stadium in San Jose.

In the 51st minute, a cross from a corner was linked by Brandon Aguilera with a header from Juan Pablo Vargas. The Costa Rican defender rose and conquered his mark and gave great joy to the thousands of Costa Rican fans who came to the stadium.

Before the US reacted, Costa Rica was hit again. After Joyson Bennett’s shot, Anthony Contreras practically pushed the ball in the 59th minute, before the turmoil in the North American team area. Thus, the score 2-0 became a reality.

Juan Pablo Vargas goal 1-0

Anthony Contreras goal 2-0

Costa Rica vs. United States: Match Preview

The United States reached the decisive duel at the last date of the octagonal CONCACAF with 25 points and a balance of 13 goals, in second place, behind the already qualified Canada (28) and with Mexico, third with the same number of points and a difference of 7 goals.

For its part, the Costa Rican national team occupies fourth place – the play-off round has already been secured – with 22 units and a balance of 3 goals.

In order to qualify directly, those led by star goalkeeper Keylor Navas must win by at least 5 goals to reach the United States or by 3 goals and expect Mexico to lose at home against El Salvador.