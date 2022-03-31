The difficult history of the Canadian national team to be in the World Cup

Canada yields after Globalism After 37 years. It wasn’t easy for the Canadian national team, and they had to go through as many as three qualifying rounds to get a ticket to Qatar. Without a doubt, an improvement story that has been rewarded with a pass for the upcoming World Cup event.

after Beat 34 teamsAfter a year of competition, three phases of disqualification, including Octagonal end Among the greats of CONCACAF, Canada qualified for Qatar 2022 He returned to the World Cup after 36 years.

Canada even had to beat the octagonal tie!

I m truly Directed by John HerdmanOn Sunday, Mexico and the United States qualified directly for the World Cup, and Costa Rica secured its place in the qualifiers, which will play against New Zealand, by finishing fourth.

And on this fourteenth and last date of the final octagon that It seemed like a formalitythere was only one change in the table as Mexico – with 28 points, as Canada – removed the United States from second – with 25 points – with a 2-0 win at Estadio Azteca and a 2-0 defeat of Stars and Stripes against Ticos in San Jose which closed With the same 25 points for the United States.

But after a year – hem I started The March 21, 2021And in three stages, the Canadians emerged in the tie that was also marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 25, 2020, after a decision FIFA From Competition postponed due to covidCONCACAF changed the schedule for what a tie would look like and announced it on July 27, 2020.

In the new first round, CONCACAF teams are ranked between the sixth and thirty-fifth according to the July 2020 FIFA Ranking and are grouped into Six regions of five teams Where the winners qualified for the second round.