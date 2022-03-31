USMNT Gets Ticket to Qatar Despite Falling Down in Costa Rica

The United States will see their name in the group draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, after leading directly from the eight-sided CONCACAF. The Stars and Stripes team did so despite losing on the last date as a visitor to Costa Rica (2-0).

Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras scored for the Central American team, which will face New Zealand in June in qualifying for the World Cup.

Why is it suitable? The United States needed to cast off the ghosts of the past and show that its absence from Russia 2018 was nothing more than a stumbling block. His good performances in the eight form left the group in high positions, ultimately staying in square one, while strengthening the days pass in their mission to be in Qatar.

After last week’s draw with Mexico during their visit to the Estadio Azteca, everything was in their favour. Even a fall would allow him to qualify, as he did on Wednesday night.

A scandalous victory only left the United States among the top three – sites that award a direct ticket to Qatar 2022 -; However, Wednesday’s match was fought from start to finish.

So far, the Stars and Stripes do not know what it means to win as a visitor in knockouts against Costa Rica.

And now this? The group draw will be held on Friday, a stage that will witness 29 teams out of 32 ranked, where the three places that were not assumed will be known next June. Costa Rica will face New Zealand. Peru national team for the winner of the match between Australia and the United Arab Emirates, while from Europe must solve the key that Wales is waiting for the winner from Scotland against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States It will be in pot 2 In addition to Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay and Mexico.

Should Costa Rica overcome the next hurdle, the Central American country will be among one of the groups already formed on Friday.

Main news source: flashscore



