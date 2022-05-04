According to the statistics published by the platform, the most played game was today, April 27.

steam It offers a large number of video games of varying categories but prices as well. In addition to Promotions that cannot be missed Free games are available. An example of this case is counter strike: global attack, From the historical epic Counter-Strike.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the historical action game that is sweeping Steam and available for free

According to the April 27 statistics published by the platform, This game ranks as the most chosen by users It went on to peak at 829,757 players to comfortably lead the table, followed by Lost Ark and Dota 2.

“Counter-Strile: Global Offensive” It is completely free to download from Steam and is the fourth game in the historical saga. It was released in 2012 and is still highly chosen by video game fans.

What’s in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

It should be noted that CS: GO, Unlike other older versions of Counter-Strike, It includes new maps, characters, weapons, and game modes, and offers updated versions of classic content.

