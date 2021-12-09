The maker of the animated series ‘Bojack Horseman’ reveals that Netflix has been banned for this reason

United State. – Raphael Pope Waksburg The creator of the famous animated series Bojack HorsemanIt was recently revealed via Twitter who – which Netflix He was asked to delete a joke that included the director David Fincher This is after questioning the broadcasting platform about the support it provided Dave Chappelle That in his latest comedy special, I endorse transphobic comments J.K. Rowling.

