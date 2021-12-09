The maker of the animated series ‘Bojack Horseman’ reveals that Netflix has been banned for this reason

United State. – Raphael Pope Waksburg The creator of the famous animated series Bojack HorsemanIt was recently revealed via Twitter who – which Netflix He was asked to delete a joke that included the director David Fincher This is after questioning the broadcasting platform about the support it provided Dave Chappelle That in his latest comedy special, I endorse transphobic comments J.K. Rowling.

It still baffles me that Dave Chapelle’s apparently bargain is that he says what he wants and that Netflix just has to stream it without editing. Is this normal for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might annoy David Fincher

After some of his followers donated to an organization that supports transgender people, Raphael Bob Waxberg shared the scene they deleted from the show, which had the character of Princesa Caroline (Amy Sedaris), That he would meet David Fincher at the baby shower, where they would have a blunt exchange of words ending with a reference to one of his most famous films: Seven.

The scene in question was written for the seventh episode of season one, and the creator of Bojack Horseman highlighted the following:

It was early in the show and we still ran out of some issues with the tone of the show.

For this reason, he believes Netflix was right to ask him to watch this scene, although he later stated his annoyance after what happened with Dave Chapelle.

It was a silly scene. But I confirm my point: it’s ridiculous for a streaming service to pretend they have their hands tied when it comes to content posted on their platform.

It must be remembered that David Fincher has worked on various projects using the streaming platform, from many popular series such as House of Cards, Mindhunter, Even movies with nominations Oscar Awards How do mank, And soon he called a documentary series I see.

