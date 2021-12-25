The most watched thriller on NETFLIX that will make you think about your relationship with your parents | Trailer

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics that interest them, such as certain types of cinema or series hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people are wondering what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a variety of movies with different themes and genres.

Let’s remember that very often new options for watching content and enjoying via broadcast appear; This is mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Mexico on February 28, 2020.

New movies on Netflix

Despite the competition, Netflix remains one of the most sought-after platforms globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the world of movies, from the latest releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, it is important to remember that the broadcasting giant is introducing new products to its platform that include series, movies and documentaries in order to please young and old.

a new movie

In this month of December, many audio-visual products have joined the platform, which is part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of series to watch on a Wednesday or weekend, accompanied by your loved ones; This movie will fill you with strong feelings.

It is a tape that is among the most watched in Mexico today and has been commented on by thousands of users of the said streaming platform; That said, the trends have become in the catalog in recent days.

What is the theme of “Hell in the Storm”?

We refer to the movie “Crawling” or “Hell in a Storm”, which is a horror and suspense genre that was released in 2019, but is now under the streaming platform, Netflix, which you can enjoy these days.

This production was directed by Alexander Aja, written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen and Aja? Starring Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boone, and Jose Palma.

It is worth noting that it was first released in the United States in 2019 by Paramount Pictures; The cost of its production amounted to more than 13 million dollars.

“Crawling,” or “Hell in a Storm,” follows the story of Hallie Keeler, a young swimmer at the University of Florida who receives a call from her sister that instantly provokes panic and fear, which changes his life. since then.

A movie about strong feelings

His sister told him that Category 5 Hurricane Wendy was on a collision course with Florida, so he advised him that he should leave this condition to avoid the risk of disaster.

With this in mind, the young woman embarks on a journey full of adventures, frustrations, and ups and downs during the process of finding her father, who was seriously injured after the events; However, everything starts to get complicated after they are trapped by a flood.

Below we show you the trailer for the production of said movie hosted on the streaming platform, which will make you think about your relationship with the family, specifically with your parents.

