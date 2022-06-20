The Netflix series that surpassed Ozark was the most watched series in the United States, according to Nielsen.

Netflix has a new leader in audience rankings, leaving aside Ozark, which was in place until this week. Find out about the latest Nielsen Top 10 here!

The United States is one of the most important markets for broadcasting service Netflix around the world, so every bit of content that turns out to be rage tends to get more attention. Ozarks It was the series that garnered the most audience with its last episodes, but recently the website Nelson It released its latest update, leaving another popular title on top.

audience scale Nelson It publishes numbers for American viewers of television networks and platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Hulu TV, Apple TV +. There we find great accuracy in their data, so the exact time of their collection has been extended and it is revealed about a month later.

+ Most viewed in the United States

According to Nielsen’s latest report, It was most viewed in the US between the week of May 16-22 Lincoln’s attorney A total of 1.850 million minutes played. This show starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Becky Newton, and Neve Campbell was added to the catwalk catalog on May 13, so in its early days it reached a major rage in the country.

The plot that caught the audience’s attention focuses on the life of a rebel idealist who practices law in the back seat of his Lincoln, accepting issues of all kinds and scope in Los Angeles. His story is based on bestseller Michael Connelly and in recent days it has been officially renewed for a second season, about which there aren’t many details at the moment.

Ozarks It was offset from the top and remained in second place with 1,081 million minutes, within the top 10 with 9 out of 10 Netflix titles. The list is complete with: Senior Year ($767 million), Cocomelon ($682 million), Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers ($594 million), NCIS ($552 million), Criminal Minds ($501 million), The Circle ($467 million) Outlander ($456 million) s Perfect Pairing (442M).