The new documentary directed by Elon Musk has arrived on Netflix that was all the rage in a matter of hours

38 mins ago Leo Adkins


The streaming giant has launched a production based on true events that tells the story of SpaceX, the billionaire company.

Netflix keep throwing Products that captivate the audience And a few hours after his first show, he started to climb up the rankings A documentary film directed by Elon Musk that came straight to captivate the audience. I know what it is.

The new documentary directed by Elon Musk has arrived on Netflix that was all the rage in a matter of hours

Back to Space is the new documentary that has become all the rage since it arrived on Netflix and already ranks among the most watched films worldwide. Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the film focuses on Space X, the aerospace and space transportation company that Musk founded in 2002.

Just over two hours later, the documentary received various comments from the specialized press. Some consider it inspiring, upbeat and upbeat, while others point out that it is particularly boring and that its content merely seeks to highlight the character of Musk.

back to space

Back to Space synopsis, the Elon Musk movie that breaks it on Netflix

“Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers revolutionized space travel by bringing NASA astronauts to the International Space Station”reads the official review provided by the platform.

The tape was shown for the first time on April 7 Tells the story of SpaceX from the reusable Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 to the Crew Dragon Demo-2 was launched into space on May 30, 2020 with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board.

Don’t miss anything

Receive the latest TV news and more!

Suspension

It might interest you

More Stories

Declassified government data confirms that the first known interstellar object reached Earth in 2014 – Teach Me About Science

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Game Pass takes a hit on the new PS Plus

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Xbox 360 games with Gold are yours forever, and Xbox One games are not.

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp How to change the font size in your chats

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to get two accounts on an Android mobile phone | clone | Smartphones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp steps to activate reactions in chats

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

killed 8 members of a family in Teltepec; 4 minors

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

ViX +: Producer Salma Hayek and the platform start filming “I Want Your Life”

35 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Nation will invest $7 million in science and technology in Tucuman

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Registration for the 2022 National Intercollegiate Games is open

37 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The new documentary directed by Elon Musk has arrived on Netflix that was all the rage in a matter of hours

38 mins ago Leo Adkins