The new Office build is available to some Office Insiders after a few days of delay: this is how to activate it

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

after a short notice, Microsoft’s Visual Update for Office for Windows announced last week Yeah Available for at least some users from Insiders of the office.

The new interface can be activated and deactivated by clicking on the file icon The speaker is in the upper right corner of the Office applications. The Office team said that the new interface for the Office suite, inspired by Windows 11, will be rolled out in phases. This is the new design for the office It will be available on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, but it will show its full potential in the next version of Windows.


To check out the new user interface inspired by Windows 11, You will have to download the trial version of Office for Windows 14301.20004 And check if you see the speaker icon in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The visual update will be rolling out gradually to Office Insiders, so don’t worry if you can’t activate it right after installing the new beta.

The most prominent news of the new office

Office

The most important changes in this first beta include rounded corners (which It can also now be placed in Windows 10), a Default Neutral PaletteSay goodbye to the color palette we know now. There is also a customizable Quick Access Toolbar which is now hidden by default.

The office team noticed that There are still some inconsistencies in color and style on the different surfaces From the user interface, but this is normal in the first beta. Plus, you can create your presentation in PowerPoint while referencing Word and Excel to get the information you need.

This update It can be easily deactivated using the Coming Soon وظيفة function, located in the upper right corner of the menu. Coming Soon isn’t available in Access, Project, Publisher, or Visio.

More Stories

A new robotic arm for the International Space Station is able to “walk” in space

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Analysts believe Nintendo Switch in 4K can continue development but users are angry at lack of evidence – Nintenderos

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

All Samsung mobile phones are already receiving the July 2021 security patch

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Gollum goes on sale in fall 2022

1 day ago Leo Adkins

If you have one of these 19 Xiaomi phones, forget about Android 12

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to Android 12 (July 2021)

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CSIC publishes a new Code of Good Science Practice

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

The new Office build is available to some Office Insiders after a few days of delay: this is how to activate it

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

99% of Americans who have died from COVID-19 haven’t been vaccinated recently

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

The first day of the US government’s economic mission concluded with the intention of investing

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

When is Father’s Day celebrated in Mexico

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter