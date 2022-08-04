The new version 2.1.0 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes all these general changes to ghosts, item chests and more

We get an interesting message regarding one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is already around Mario Kart and more specifically from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In this case, we were able to find out newly released Version 2.1.0 From the game that brought the second round of downloadable content (Extra Tracks Pass) also includes some minor changes In the main game in general.

They are as follows, according to Nintendo:

Downloadable content support:

Now compatible with paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass – Round Two (two cups and eight tracks).

general:

Increases the number of ghosts you can download from 16 to 32.

The range a vehicle is airborne is adjusted, based on its weight.

Reduced time for item tiles to regenerate after another player selects them.

The time it takes for a player to drop a coin by another player has been reduced.

It’s now easier to look forward in the air when using Intelligent Steering.

The cars that Shy Guys ride at the Wii Coconut Center now move in from time to time in all modes except for the Time Trial.

Issues resolved:

Fixed an issue where a player could not choose a DLC track even though a player in the lobby in “Friends” earned a Bonus Track Pass.

Fixed an issue where the player would not receive coins even though they used Quill in Coin Hunter to steal opponent coins.

Fixed an issue where a player could receive two items from a single item box on the N64 Toad Highway.

We also remind you of the list of new tracks:

kale cup: New York visit/min (tour)

Mario Arena 3 / Arena Mario 3 (SNES)

Calamari Desert / Calamari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball (DS) Champion Cup: Non-stop Sydney/Sydney Spring (tour)

Snow Land / Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Strait (WI)

Frozen Sky/Sky Sundays (NEW)

they found it Clues references that appear to be included in the rest of the aisle mugs.

