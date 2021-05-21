The Peruvian pilot who crosses the skies of Africa | News

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson





  • Friday 21
  • May 2021

Rates
Subscriptions
Advertising on the Internet
staff
Transparency

  • Chairman of the Board: Hugo David Aguirre Castañeda
  • General Manager: Carlos Alonso Vázquez Lazo
  • Director: Felix Alberto Paz Queiroz
  • Editora Perú Av. Alfonso Ugarte 873, Lima 1 Central Telefónica (51-1) 3150400
  • Information (51-1) 315-0400 Attachments 2206/2218/2298
  • Empresa Peruana de Servicios Editoriales SA RUC 20100072751

More Stories

Arturo Flores continues to gain experience in the US F4

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Today’s Newspaper For the Olympics, local US athletes will be immunized

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Jose Bautista and the Kings of Cabrera will play baseball before the Olympics

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Why did Jorge Campos not play in Europe?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Why will the last Olympic baseball qualifiers be moved to Mexico

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The referee forces the softball player to remove the beads and cut their hair in North Carolina

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Phone register. Fines if you do not register the biometric data

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

Hector Soto’s Column: A Winter’s Dream: Finally, Big Movie

23 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The Peruvian pilot who crosses the skies of Africa | News

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Brazil has detected the first cases of the Indian coronavirus in the country

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Contrasted Probabilities | Science game

4 hours ago Mia Thompson