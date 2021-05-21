Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor: Time, Date, and Place to Live Watch

In one of the most anticipated encounters of the year, he will face the British-American Mexican boxer to determine who is the undisputed champion in the ultra-lightweight category in one of the most anticipated encounters of the year.

On Saturday, May 22nd, Mexican boxing will have a really promising fight because the American is of Mexican descent Jose Ramirez will face Britain’s Josh Taylor to determine who is the undisputed champion of the ultra-lightweight division worldwide. Here is everything you need to know.

What title Jose Ramares vs. Josh Taylor?

Yes good The Ultimate Champion of the Ultra Lightweight Division will be decidedAnd the Ramirez will unveil the belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO), While Taylor holds the World Boxing Federation (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles.

When and where does this happen? Josh Taylor?

Date: Saturday, May 22.

Virgin de Las Vegas hotels

What time José Ramores fights against. Josh Taylor?

The Star Battle will be for an event full of several battles that will start at 7:00 pm in Mexico and 9:00 pm in Argentina. It should be noted that it is one of the most anticipated matches of the year which will definitely have a huge impact on the boxing world.

Mexico: 7:30 pm.

Argentina 9:30 pm

Chile 9:30 pm

Brazil: 21.30 hours.

Uruguay: 9:30 pm

United States: 20.30 EST / 17.30 PDT.

Where to watch Jose Ramares fight against. Josh Taylor?

Fighting between Jose Carlos Ramirez and Josh Taylor will be broadcast live on ESPN (plus ESPN Deportes and ESPN +) and on space in Latin America and the United States.

What’s more, You can follow minute by minute from TyCSports.com.