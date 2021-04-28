The player base is up 650% in just two days, which is why

Titanfall 2 is seeing a major revival on Steam, with players more energetic than when the game launched on the platform. To give you a better idea, the player base has exploded 650% in just 2 days.

According to SteamDB data, the average daily peak of active players for the last 30 days is 6,815. That’s over 1,940 daily users in March, which represents gains of over 500% (Across VGC).

The game now has more players than it did when it originally arrived on Steam last summer, four years after the game’s original release. Titanfall 2’s previous peak was 13,603 players in a single day, June 28, 2020. On Sunday, 16,974 people signed up for Titanfall 2 on Steam.

Before the peak, Titanfall 2’s popularity on Steam was largely consistent, with the average player count being anywhere between 2,000 and 3,000 for most months since last August.

As for the reason for the hike, the last rendering could explain the rapid increase in the number of players. Namely, that weekend on April 17th, Titanfall 2 got 75% off Steam.

Certainly, Apex Legends is also one of the factors behind the sudden rise in popularity of Titanfall 2, as Respawn’s Battle Royale Season 9 game will feature “a slew of Titanfall entering the game, in one way or another.”

Respawn said Titanfall 2 fans have “some really cool things” to look forward to in the upcoming season, which could mean new and seasoned players alike return to Titanfall 2 to prepare for the upcoming Apex season. Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as Titanfall, 30 years after the events of Titanfall 2.

With regard to the possibility Titanfall 3Fans of the franchise will likely have to get their fix through Apex in the future. Respawn said that as of 2019 they weren’t working on a third installment. Reports stated that Titanfall 3 was in development at one point, but the studio switched their focus to Apex Legends after Respawn was acquired by EA.