“Light years away from what others can offer”: Telegram founder announces the news on the platform

Telegram creator, Pável Dúrov, announced the launch of video conference calling functionality soon on the platform and has also introduced two updated versions of its web messaging service.

“In May, we will add a video dimension to our audio chats, and turn Telegram into A powerful platform for making video calls Collection, Dúrov specified in prof Message He posted this Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian businessman, video calls will be available on smartphones, tablets and computers, and will provide “screen sharing, encryption and noise cancellation.” In other words, they will have “everything you could expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level user interface, speed and encryption,” he said.

Updated web releases

Also Telegram founder Foot Two recently released updated web versions – https: //webk.telegram.org and https: //webz.telegram.org – that are, according to Druff, “light years away from what any other social networking service on the web has to offer,” being “Fast, elegant, smooth, light, rich in functionality.”

It comes to b Multi-platform versions of Telegram Until now, which allows “instant access to your conversations from your mobile device and from the desktop directly from your web browser”, without downloads or installations, the entrepreneur explained that this is “especially good for corporate environments where installing applications are not always allowed”, Although it is also for “users who like the real-time nature of websites”.

Dúrov advises that these versions will soon also have video calling functionality, which is currently being tested.

