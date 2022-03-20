The second sports bulletin

–

Athletics

Belgrade, March 20 (Prinsa Latina) Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas won the triple jump title at the World Indoor Athletics Championships held here, setting a world record of 15 meters and 74 centimeters.

Just as she did at the Tokyo Olympics, the Venezuelan achieved the height here on her last jump, leaving behind not only 15.43 of the indoor major, but also the highest score in all history. Also considering the outdoor 15.67.

GUATEMALA FOOTBALL, March 20 (PRENSA LATINA) The Guatemalan national football team today sets its sights on friendly matches against Cuba and Haiti, next week, in their first international duel for 2022.

On the 24th and 27th, Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tina will also be tested, who in his debut with Blue and White announced 22 players against the team from the Caribbean country.

Basketball

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Prensa Latina) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James continues to make history in the United States National Basketball Association (NBA), today becoming the second highest scorer in history.

At the age of 37 and 19 at the highest level, James scored 38 points last night in a 119-127 loss to the Washington Wizards, reaching his career-high 36,937 Cardboard.

Motor cycles

JAKARTA, March 20 (Prensa Latina) Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira beat a KTM today in the Indonesian MotoGP, the second race of the World Championship in 2022.

On the Indonesian circuit Mandalika, the Portuguese rider was the most accurate when maneuvering his motorcycle to overcome rain-induced difficulties and complete the set laps in 33 minutes 27 seconds 223 milliseconds.

