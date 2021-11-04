The series you can’t miss this week

Like every week, we bring you the latest releases and new seasons for some of the major platforms. These are some of the must-see stories that can be found on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, and Filmen.

Maradona: A blessed dream

The long-awaited series explains the biography of Maradona since he was young, as well as his career in Barcelona and Naples. In addition, he shows his primary role in the victory of the Argentine national team in the World Cup Mexico 86. He is played by three actors who change with age. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

swagger

Continuing the world of sports, a series inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant lands on Apple TV. It tells the world of children’s basketball and how it affects the players’ families, but also what it was like to grow up in the United States. There are ten chapters, but so far only three chapters have been released.





The time I give you

A new Spanish series has been released on Netflix. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Alvaro Cervantes, this love story is about how Lina tries to forget her past relationship by trying new experiences.

Mitho

The second season of Legendary Obsession. The events of the French series revolve around a woman who is tired of being ignored by her family, and after suspicions that her husband is cheating on her, she claims that she has an illness.





Dr. Burundo

Finally, another great release from the first two-movie fantasy series. It is an adaptation of Carlo Badial’s novel, which chronicles his relationship with the grotesque Cuban psychoanalyst, Dr. Borondo, who radically changed his life. There are six 25-minute episodes featuring actors such as Berto Romero or Arturo Valls.