The stories and plots of Copa America are influenced by misfortune

A global pandemic capable of stopping everything in the world, two countries with very complex fears to attend a tournament whose start has already been postponed for a year, a ball that refuses to roll and an organization that continues to play it and that is why it seeks other places …

The 47th edition of the oldest national team tournament appears doomed to failure, given the many bumps. And for the Sufis, who are not short of soccer, the Copa America seems to have been affected by misfortune.

In October 2018, FIFA and Conmebol announced that in addition to the Copa America in Brazil 2019, another Copa America will be played the following year, and since then, the competition has coincided with the European Cup, which has been played in pairs for years.

October 2018: Announcement

CONMEBOL requested a change of tournament dates from FIFA, which in this way made sure to organize two versions of the Copa America between the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Qatar 2022, as happened with its counterparts in Chile 2015 and the United States 2016 to celebrate the centenary of history.

These competitions were held between the World Cup Finals in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

The intention, as they stated, was to coincide with the dates in 2020, including those of the European Cup.

April 2019: Historic, Argentina and Colombia with joint headquarters

CONMEBOL announced that the 2020 Copa America will be held in Argentina and Colombia.

“The main objective of this change is to provide more facilities for the fans and to make the national team matches geographically closer to the South American crowd.” Said Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL, “The fans will be able to enjoy at least five matches for their national team, which will enhance the sporting scene and festival.”

December 2019: Sketch of a strange tournament

On December 3, 2019, the draw was completed and it was decided that Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Australia, one of the two teams invited, will play in Zone A in Argentina.

Colombia will be local in Area B, which will also consist of Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and the other guest: Qatar

The top four from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

March 2020: The COVID-19 FIFA World Cup is postponed

On March 17, 2010, CONMEBOL decided to postpone the tournament for a year after “after a detailed analysis of the situation regarding the global and regional development of the Coronavirus” and “recommendations made by international organizations on public health.”

“We must safeguard the health of the athletes and all the agents who are part of the great South American football family at all times. CONMEBOL President Alvaro Dominguez has announced that the world’s oldest national team tournament will return with renewed vigor in 2021, in preparation for making the continent and the whole world vibrate. Once again, the passion that always defines us.

August 2020: Another calendar

In August 2020, CONMEBOL changed match dates and announced that Buenos Aires would host the opening match, on June 11, and that the final would take place on July 10 in Barranquilla.

March 2021: New calendar with no invited choices

CONMEBOL revised the calendar again in March 2021 due to the withdrawal of the invited Australian and Qatari teams. The groups and the number seeded were preserved.

The tournament started on June 13th.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, has expressed his concern that the Copa Libertadores and Copa America matches may increase the incidence of Coronavirus.

“I don’t want to disappoint the Copa America scene, what I want is for us to be very rational and careful. We have some time to see how things develop and see how we can tame this problem.”

April 2021: Vaccines for participants

The South American consortium has reached an agreement with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to “donate a total of 50,000 doses of its vaccine”.

“This is the best news the South American football family can receive,” Dominguez said.

The President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, said in an interview with Evi that they are in his country “ready for the Copa America, which will be held in Colombia with guarantees of biological safety.”

May 2021: Colombia requests a delay and lose the cup

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has confirmed that in the event that Colombia is unable to host the Copa America due to social protests in the country, Argentina can consider being the only host of the tournament, provided compliance is guaranteed in advance. Health measures against Covid-19.

On May 19, thousands of young people protested in front of the El Campin stadium in Bogota against the establishment of the Copa America in Colombia.

On May 20, Colombia requested that the tournament be postponed on the grounds that the new deadline could allow fans to attend the stadiums, but the proposal compensated for the serious social crisis that has continued on the streets for more than a month. .

CONMEBOL began searching for a venue for the 15 Games that were to be held in Colombia.

Argentina has begun to analyze the possibility of organizing the entire tournament, although some health authorities are uncomfortable.

On 26 May, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, met with the President of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, at the Presidency.

The local government introduced a “strict protocol to CONMEBOL” with final authorization for additional headquarters.

The next day, the Prime Minister, Santiago Cavero, confirmed that they had requested the authority health protocols that were stricter than those for the upcoming European championship.

The people of Konmebol were surprised by the demands we were making. In fact, they have made us comments that even the European Union does not have protocols with these characteristics, “said Cafiero.

“Last year it was postponed, this year it will have to be done or it will be lost,” he said.

May 30: Argentina and CONMEBOL vacations search for headquarters

“I informed CONMEBOL that it decided, in light of the current circumstances, to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament.”