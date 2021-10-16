The two teams that joined Qatar in the 2022 World Cup

Germany and Denmark, Across Europe, they were the first two people chosen to join QatarOrganized country World Cup 2022, after the end of the October window playoffs from the various confederations.

The panorama of each qualifying round en route to Qatar, which will have a new window for the match in November, is as follows:

South america

(The first four qualify directly for the World Cup, and the fifth plays a playoff with an opponent to be confirmed.)

Positions:

Brazil 31 points, Argentina 25, Ecuador 17, Colombia 16, Uruguay 16, Chile 13, Bolivia 12, Paraguay 12, Peru 11 and Venezuela 7.

date 13 (11-11): Uruguay – Argentina, Peru – Bolivia, Brazil – Colombia, Paraguay – Chile, Ecuador – Venezuela.

date 14 (11/16): Colombia-Paraguay, Venezuela-Peru, Bolivia-Uruguay, Argentina-Brazil, Chile-Ecuador.

Europe

(The first from each group qualifies directly to the World Cup, and the second from each group goes to the playoffs.)

Positions:

Group A: Serbia 17, Portugal 16, Luxembourg 6, Ireland 5, Azerbaijan 1. Date 9 (Penltima 11/11): Azerbaijan – Luxembourg, Ireland – Portugal (free: Serbia). Date 10 (last, 14/11): Luxembourg – Ireland, Portugal – Serbia (free: Azerbaijan).

B: Sweden 15, Spain 13, Greece 9, Georgia and Kosovo 4. Date 9 (11/11): Georgia – Sweden, Greece – Spain (free: Kosovo). Date 10 (11/14): Greece – Kosovo, Spain – Sweden (free: Georgia).

C: Italy and Switzerland 14, Bulgaria 8, Northern Ireland 5, Lithuania 3. Date 9 (11/12): Italy – Switzerland, Northern Ireland – Lithuania (free: Bulgaria). Date 10 (15/11): Northern Ireland – Italy, Switzerland – Bulgaria (free: Lithuania).

D: France 12, Ukraine 9, Finland 8, Bosnia 7, Kazakhstan 3. Date 9 (11/13): Bosnia – Finland, France – Kazakhstan (free: Ukraine). Date 10 (16/11): Bosnia-Ukraine, Finland-France (free: Kazakhstan).

E: Belgium 16; Czech Republic and Wales 11; Estonia 4; Belarus 3. Date 9 (11/13): Belgium – Estonia, Wales – Belarus (Free: Czech Republic). Date 10 (11/16): Czech Republic – Estonia, Wales – Belgium (Free: Belarus).

F: Dinamarca 24

Scotland 17, Israel 13, Austria 10, Faroe Islands 4, Moldova 1.

: Already ranked for the World Cup. Date 9 (11/12): Moldova – Scotland, Austria – Israel, Denmark – Faroe Islands. Date 10 (15/11/): Austria – Moldova, Israel – Faroe Islands, Scotland – Denmark.

G: Netherlands 19; Norway 17; Turkey 15; Montenegro 11; Latvia 5; Gibraltar 0. Date 9 (11/13): Norway – Latvia, Turkey – Gibraltar, Montenegro – Holland. Date 10 (11/16): Gibraltar – Latvia, Montenegro – Turkey, Netherlands – Norway.

H: Russia 19; Croatia 17; Slovakia and Slovenia 10; Malta and Cyprus 5. Date 9 (11/11): Russia – Cyprus, Malta – Croatia, Slovakia – Slovenia. Date 10 (11/14): Croatia – Russia, Malta – Slovakia, Slovenia – Cyprus.

I: Inglaterra 20, Poland 17, Albania 15, Hungra 11, Andorra 6, San Marino 0. Fecha 9 (12/11): Andorra-Poland, Inglaterra-Albania, Hungra-San Marino. Fecha 10 (15/11): Albania – Andorra, Poland – Hungra, San Marino – Inglaterra.

J: German 21

, Romania 13, Macedonia and Armenia 12, Iceland 8, Liechtenstein 1. Already classified for the World Cup. Date 9 (11/11/): Armenia – Macedonia, Germany – Liechtenstein, Romania – Iceland. Date 10 (11/14): Armenia – Germany, Liechtenstein – Romania, Macedonia – Iceland.

CONCACAF (Central and North America).

(The first three go to the World Cup, and the fourth qualifies for a playoff with an opponent to be confirmed.)

Positions:

Mexico 14, United States 11, Canada 10, Panama 8, Costa Rica 6, Jamaica and El Salvador 5; Honduras 3.

Date 7 (11/12): Honduras – Panama, Canada – Costa Rica, United States – Mexico, El Salvador – Jamaica. Date 8 (11/16): Jamaica – United States, Costa Rica – Honduras, Canada – Mexico, Panama – El Salvador.

afraid

(The first from each group goes to the final stage, which will be five round trips to determine the five tickets for Qatar).

Positions:

Group A: Algeria and Burkina Faso 10, Niger 3, Djibouti 0. Date 5 (penultimate, not yet confirmed): Djibouti – Algeria, Burkina Faso – Niger. 6 (last confirmation): Algeria – Burkina Faso, Niger – Djibouti.

B: Tunisia 10, Equatorial Guinea 7, Zambia 4, Mauritania 1. Date 5: Equatorial Guinea – Tunisia, Zambia – Mauritania. Sixth date: Tunisia – Zambia, Mauritania – Equatorial Guinea.

C: Nigeria 9, Cape Verde 7, Central African Republic 4, Liberia 3. Date 5: Liberia – Nigeria, Cape Verde – Central African Republic. Date 6: Nigeria – Cape Verde, Central African Republic – Liberia.

D: Ivory Coast 10, Cameroon 9, Malawi 3, Mozambique 1. Fifth date: Malawi – Cameroon, Ivory Coast – Mozambique. Sixth date: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Malawi.

E: Mali 10, Uganda 8, Kenya 2, Rwanda 1. Close 5: Rwanda – Mali, Uganda – Kenya. Closing 6: Mali – Uganda, Kenya – Rwanda.

Group F: Egypt 10, Libya 6, Al-Ghaben 4, Angola 3. Fifth date: Angola – Egypt, Al-Ghaben – Libya. Sixth date: Egypt – cheese, Libya – Angola.

Group G: South Africa 10, Ghana 9, Ethiopia 3, Zimbabwe 1. Fifth date: Ethiopia – Ghana, South Africa – Zimbabwe. Sixth date: Ghana – South Africa, Zimbabwe – Ethiopia.

H: Senegal 12

, Togo and Namibia 4, Congo 2.

Already classified to the final stage. Fifth date: Togo – Senegal, Congo – Namibia. Date 6: Senegal – Congo, Namibia – Togo.

Me: Morocco 12

Guinea-Bissau 4, Guinea 3, Sudan 2.

Already classified to the final stage. Fifth date: Sudan-Morocco, Guinea-Guinea-Bissau. Sixth date: Morocco – Guinea, Guinea-Bissau – Sudan. J: Tanzania and BEN 7, DRC 5, Madagascar 3. History 5: Tanzania – DRC, BEN – Madagascar. Date 6: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania. Asia (The top two teams from each group qualify for the World Cup. The third parties play with each other to determine a path to the playoffs). Positions: Group A: Iran 10, South Korea 8, Lebanon 5, United Arab Emirates and Iraq 3, Syria 1. Fifth date: Iraq – Syria, Lebanon – Iran, South Korea – United Arab Emirates. Date 6 (to be confirmed): Syria – Iran, Iraq – South Korea, Lebanon – United Arab Emirates. Watch also: Tite insults Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid explode with fury: Saudi Arabia 12, Australia 9, Omen and Japan 6, China 3, Vietnam 0. Date 5 (not yet confirmed): China-Omen, Vietnam-Japan, Australia- Kingdom Saudi Arabia. Date 6 (not confirmed): Omn-Japan, China-Australia, Vietnam-Saudi Arabia.

