FIFA: El Salvador receives a severe penalty for the misconduct of its fans in the CONCACAF octagonal stadium

The FIFA Harsh punishment was imposed on savior The local federation reported, on Friday, the misconduct of the fans in the octagonal CONCACAF match, which was heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Events made by El Salvador fans On September 2, when the national team drew 0-0 with its counterpart from the United States.

“Fasvot (the Salvadoran Football Association) has imposed a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs ($32,488.56) for discriminatory and inappropriate behavior by fans,” the local federation said in a statement.

In that match, according to Vasfoot, Salvadoran fans swept the field of play and used laser pointers against players from the US national team.

FIFA also ordered that in the next match that El Salvador will play at home against Jamaica in the framework of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Qatar, Stand behind closed brackets.

The El Salvador vs Jamaica match will be played on November 12 at the Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador.

In the CONCACAF World Cup, was selected El Salvador is sixth in the ranking.

This Friday it was also known that Panama will have to play the next match at home without an audience in the eighteen Concacaf Qualification for Qatar 2022, against El Salvador on November 16, due to “anti-gay chants” from fans during tournament matches.

Mexico leads the qualifiers with 14 points, While Panama comes in fourth place with eight units.

from