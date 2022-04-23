The women’s cheerleading team finished tenth place • Weekly University

The Costa Rican women’s cheerleading team concluded its participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Cheering with 10th place in the All Girls Premier category.

After the two presentations, the Costa Rican women’s cheerleading team took 10th place in the newly created All Girl Premier class for this edition at the World Cup held at the ESPN World Wide Sports Complex in the United States.

The Citizens apply the best in their routines and we have to keep in mind that this new level has a higher level of complexity than the one they won six months ago, so being in this select group of 10 teams competing in this new level class is quite an achievement. itself, and explains that there is a good chance of improvement for future releases.

For Federation President, Laura Allen, the two delegations had to face administrative difficulties and renew their teams. “The competition like the World Cup is always tough, and it wasn’t easy for us to be here (in the US). The two teams we brought were refurbished, we had problems with visas, and in the economic part the costs of participation were high for the union and the parents. But he is very happy to know how many athletes have done their best to represent the country.”

On the other hand, the Finnish team was the first world champion in the All Girls Premier, while the local team and cheerleading inventor took the silver and Germany took the bronze.