These are all available numbers

Burger King confirmed its location The latest collaboration with Nintendo will be available in MexicoIt’s a collection of six game-inspired characters available for the Nintendo Switch.

Upgrade It starts from today and ends until May 30th, Which will include King Jr. Of all the chains in the country, one of six different holdings. The characters are as follows:

Mario Di Super Mario Maker 2

Animal maze crosses the new horizon

Link Di The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Squids de Splatoon 2

Luis de Luigi Palace 3

Metal Mario from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Guillermo Hermosillo, Marketing Director at Burger King Mexico, highlighted the collaboration with Nintendo:

“For us at Burger King, the mission has always been to provide a great experience for our guests, either through innovations on our menu or through alliances with brands like Nintendo that will undoubtedly put a smile on all of them.”

Collaboration between Nintendo and Burger King It appeared in February in some countries, While keeping a different game look throughout the six weeks of the promotion.

Finally, the fast food chain will also hold draws where it will award more than 20 Nintendo Switch consoles. To participate, it will only be necessary to place orders over 100 pesos into your account Official site.

Image | Nintendo