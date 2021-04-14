Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be the last numbered installment of the series

41 mins ago Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
04/13/2021 6:55 PM


It still doesn’t even come out Resident Evil VillageBut apparently, Capcom Know how to story Evan Winters and Chris Redfield. A new rumor suggests that the next installment of the saga won’t just conclude what Resident Evil VII Starting off, it would also be the last numbered title in the franchise.

Dusk golem, Has bad reputation From the inside That hit all the leaks related to Resident Evil Village, He said that after the ninth game in the saga, Capcom You will focus on creating content stories that will be limited to one title. That is, there will be no more sequences or triples.

“Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, and there are things about this game that will make more sense after Resident Evil Village. I understand that after Resident Evil 9, Capcom will abandon this format and focus on telling the stories contained rather than telling them across three or more games.”

Unfortunately, Dusk golem No further details were provided.

Resident Evil Village Debut after that May 7 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fountain: The Book of Characters




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic, and pop culture fan.

More Stories

These are all available numbers

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

All the news in the first update for the PS5

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Why did NASA delay a creative helicopter flight on Mars? | Video

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What’s going on between Nintendo and Microsoft / Xbox? All about their shared shared plans – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to create your own animated WhatsApp stickers for free, easy and fast

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to activate a secret Easter egg

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

What is the truth in science?

35 mins ago Mia Thompson

Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be the last numbered installment of the series

41 mins ago Leo Adkins

The 10 most prominent Argentine players in the NBA in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Domestic factors could delay Mexico’s economic recovery

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Answers to the great “test” of Colombian actresses – Film and TV – Culture

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter