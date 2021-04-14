Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be the last numbered installment of the series

It still doesn’t even come out Resident Evil VillageBut apparently, Capcom Know how to story Evan Winters and Chris Redfield. A new rumor suggests that the next installment of the saga won’t just conclude what Resident Evil VII Starting off, it would also be the last numbered title in the franchise.

Dusk golem, Has bad reputation From the inside That hit all the leaks related to Resident Evil Village, He said that after the ninth game in the saga, Capcom You will focus on creating content stories that will be limited to one title. That is, there will be no more sequences or triples.

“Village is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, and there are things about this game that will make more sense after Resident Evil Village. I understand that after Resident Evil 9, Capcom will abandon this format and focus on telling the stories contained rather than telling them across three or more games.”

Unfortunately, Dusk golem No further details were provided.

Resident Evil Village Debut after that May 7 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.

