The new PS4 bug could render the console obsolete

16 mins ago Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
04/13/2021 4:26 PM


In recent days a serious firmware issue has surfaced for Playstation 4 It makes it impossible to play both physical and digital games. Specifically, it’s a firmware bug that, by default, can make your console completely unusable and there’s currently no final solution.

What is happening exactly? See , PS4 It contains an internal component called a stack CFOSWhich, over time, depletes and deteriorates. This part of the console is responsible for playing games and unlocking prizes, so once it runs out, it won’t be possible to unlock any kind of content.

The simplest solution is to replace it, but, unfortunately, this is not possible. Even if this component can be replaced, it will require a firmware update from Sony So it works one hundred percent. The good news is that this problem is not very common, and to be honest, the chances of it occurring are minimal. So much so, that it is more possible than you PS4 It decomposes with anything other than this.

How do you know if you have this problem? In addition to the fact that you will obviously not be able to open any game or application, you will be received with the following message:

Eyv9WNNWYAMJNNh

At the time of writing, Sony He did not comment on this. But as I said before, the likelihood of your PS4 being affected by this is very low, so don’t worry too much.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fountain: PushSquare




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic, and pop culture fan.

More Stories

Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be the last numbered installment of the series

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

These are all available numbers

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

All the news in the first update for the PS5

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Why did NASA delay a creative helicopter flight on Mars? | Video

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What’s going on between Nintendo and Microsoft / Xbox? All about their shared shared plans – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to create your own animated WhatsApp stickers for free, easy and fast

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Mazatec community of Oaxaca is facing an outbreak of Chagas disease, the “disease of the poor,” without access to treatment

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

The new PS4 bug could render the console obsolete

16 mins ago Leo Adkins

Is Danilo Carrera making a movie in the United States?

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Mexico and the United States seek to strengthen relations in the agricultural sector

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – More than 33,000 Mexicans abroad will participate in the elections

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter