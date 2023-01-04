These are the four new functions that will be added

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsAppone of the most useful apps for communication, just keeps getting better, though He seems to have it all It’s not perfect and new features will be available this year on the messaging platform.

You may be interested: Introducing “Arte”: the new virtual assistant of the Municipality of Arteaga

It should be noted that some functions began to be tested from 2022 in 2023 – the dates are not yet known -, It will be fully implemented already and here we present it to you.

You can use WhatsApp on two phones

This new tool will allow you to unlock two devices with the same account, which can currently only be done in beta versions in the testing phase on devices. android.

In addition, the option will allow users to delete the profile on a second tablet or cell phone, from your main device, this is another security alternative.

Edit messages that have already been sent

Another option that will be added is the ability to edit messages, but only within the following 15 minutes after the date it was sent.

And of course, the edited messages will have a label “editedat the bottom of the text bubble.

Search for messages by dates

In the case of WhatsApp on iOS, in the last months of the year you can already search for messages by date within a conversation, which this year will be extended to all devices.

Access what from a tablet

Although the application is currently The WhatsApp Allow synchronization with desktop device eg PC As for laptopUsers can’t link their account to a tablet yet.

Thus, the same account can be used without both having to share the same account number. phone, just download the app.

More Stories

WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | Jan 31 | 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

Rumor: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the last great game on Nintendo Switch

19 hours ago Leo Adkins

Couples icon not appearing on Facebook: Error resolved

1 day ago Leo Adkins

An error in some Samsung mobile phones prevents the installation of Google Play system updates

1 day ago Leo Adkins

OneDrive and Skype not working normally

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to factory reset an Amazon Echo speaker

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

South Carolina is opening an investigation into the Panthers’ owner

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Internal medicine studies drop by up to 79% in Tabasco Hospitals – El Heraldo de Tabasco

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

These are the four new functions that will be added

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Tiafoe sends the USA to SF in the Nations Cup | ATP tour

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | Jan 31 | 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

11 hours ago Leo Adkins