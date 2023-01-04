These are the four new functions that will be added

The WhatsAppone of the most useful apps for communication, just keeps getting better, though He seems to have it all It’s not perfect and new features will be available this year on the messaging platform.

You may be interested: Introducing “Arte”: the new virtual assistant of the Municipality of Arteaga

It should be noted that some functions began to be tested from 2022 in 2023 – the dates are not yet known -, It will be fully implemented already and here we present it to you.

You can use WhatsApp on two phones

This new tool will allow you to unlock two devices with the same account, which can currently only be done in beta versions in the testing phase on devices. android.

In addition, the option will allow users to delete the profile on a second tablet or cell phone, from your main device, this is another security alternative.

Edit messages that have already been sent

Another option that will be added is the ability to edit messages, but only within the following 15 minutes after the date it was sent.

And of course, the edited messages will have a label “editedat the bottom of the text bubble.