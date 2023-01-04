WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | Jan 31 | 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Do you have one of these Android phones? The WhatsApp It implements changes, but there are few who will enjoy the app in the not too distant future. Why? Well, they will be left without the possibility of chatting.

As of January 31, many users will not be able to use The WhatsApp Because they have an old operating system on their mobile phones. That is why today we are going to give you all the details about what these smartphones are.

Remember that from time to time the Meta brings news and that some stations do not have enough components to continue chatting.

List of mobile phones that will end WhatsApp on 31st January

To check it, you have to go to the settings of your Android cell phone and there check in the systems if there is any update to avoid running out of WhatsApp.

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

What operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp

WhatsApp stated that mobile phones with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be compatible.

In the case of iPhones, you must have iOS 12 or later

While using Essential phones, you must have KaiOS 2.5.0 and above including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

Guide to stop them from sending messages in a WhatsApp group

Remember that to perform this trick it will not be necessary to download third-party applications, the function is native to the instant messaging application itself. Follow the steps:

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play from Android or the Apple App Store.

You have no pending updates on Google Play from Android or the Apple App Store. Open the app now and join any group chat where you are in charge.

The next step is to click on the chat name.

Its settings will be displayed. Scroll down and click on the section called Group Settings.

Here touch the option called “Send Messages”.

Finally, select “Administrators only”.

So you can install infinite chats in WhatsApp Web

Before we begin, it is necessary to stress that you have to download the name extension first.WA Web PlusYou can get it directly through the Chrome Web Store or by clicking on the following LinkThe site is from Google, don’t worry about security, it’s guaranteed.

Once the extension is installed in Google Chrome, click on the puzzle(s) icon located in the upper right corner.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but look for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and hit the three vertical dots on the right-hand side.

Some options will be displayed, here tap on “Repair”.

As you can see, at the top right you will now see a circled green cross icon, this belongs to “WA Web Plus”.

The next step is entry Whatsapp web In the normal way, by scanning a QR code.

