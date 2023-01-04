WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | Jan 31 | 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR
Do you have one of these Android phones? The WhatsApp It implements changes, but there are few who will enjoy the app in the not too distant future. Why? Well, they will be left without the possibility of chatting.
As of January 31, many users will not be able to use The WhatsApp Because they have an old operating system on their mobile phones. That is why today we are going to give you all the details about what these smartphones are.
Remember that from time to time the Meta brings news and that some stations do not have enough components to continue chatting.
List of mobile phones that will end WhatsApp on 31st January
To check it, you have to go to the settings of your Android cell phone and there check in the systems if there is any update to avoid running out of WhatsApp.
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5 phone
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3 phone
- LG Optimus F3Q phone
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6 phone
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7 phone
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s Plus
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE GrandMemo
- Faea F1THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Winko Dark Knight
- Archos 53 Platinum
What operating systems will not be compatible with WhatsApp
- WhatsApp stated that mobile phones with Android 4.1 or lower will no longer be compatible.
- In the case of iPhones, you must have iOS 12 or later
- While using Essential phones, you must have KaiOS 2.5.0 and above including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices
Guide to stop them from sending messages in a WhatsApp group
Remember that to perform this trick it will not be necessary to download third-party applications, the function is native to the instant messaging application itself. Follow the steps:
- First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play from Android or the Apple App Store.
- Open the app now and join any group chat where you are in charge.
- The next step is to click on the chat name.
- Its settings will be displayed. Scroll down and click on the section called Group Settings.
- Here touch the option called “Send Messages”.
- Finally, select “Administrators only”.
So you can install infinite chats in WhatsApp Web
Before we begin, it is necessary to stress that you have to download the name extension first.WA Web PlusYou can get it directly through the Chrome Web Store or by clicking on the following LinkThe site is from Google, don’t worry about security, it’s guaranteed.
- Once the extension is installed in Google Chrome, click on the puzzle(s) icon located in the upper right corner.
- All your Chrome extensions will open, but look for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and hit the three vertical dots on the right-hand side.
- Some options will be displayed, here tap on “Repair”.
- As you can see, at the top right you will now see a circled green cross icon, this belongs to “WA Web Plus”.
- The next step is entry Whatsapp web In the normal way, by scanning a QR code.
How to install WhatsApp Desktop Beta for Windows?
- It is important to clarify that the link that we will provide you with below was obtained from the official page of The WhatsApp.
- It is not recommended to download the trial version through third party or unknown pages.
- To download and install WhatsApp Desktop on Windows, click here here.
- It will install automatically, so just open the file and scan the QR code to link your account.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”