They accuse Tencent of stealing Nintendo Switch this patent for a handheld “PC game console” – Nintenderos

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Some of you might know Tencent For collaborating with Nintendo on various projects, such as the Switch distribution in China. Well, she was recently accused of impersonating N.

This is because a patent for you originally registered in October of last year was published. is being a laptop This really has a very similar design to the Nintendo Switch. According to experts, it could be compatible with Windows 10 games and an opportunity to offer PC games in a similar format to Nintendo hybrid console.

picture

It also features a USB-C port and an HDMI port for file connection Television, Headphone, Trigger and Hard Button connection without detachable controllers like Joy-Con. At the moment, its launch has not been officially confirmed, it’s just a patent, but many fans are already accusing Tencent of taking advantage of her close collaboration with Nintendo for impersonation.

We will have to be alert to see what happens in the end. Meanwhile, what do you think?

Across.

More Stories

With this tip, you’ll prevent NETFLIX from running trailers automatically

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Fake Clubhouse app for Android steals everything from users

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA calculates the size of Mars’ core for the first time from its seismic activity

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Viral | Company pays $ 70 an hour Minecraft Garden Design experts | WhatShed | Video games | Directions | Widely

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Practical Tricks On Increasing Free Instagram Followers 2021

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Telegram: what is the update of your voice service and what is your advantage

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

See It And I Can’t Believe It: Adamari Lopez was surprised by her physical change

11 mins ago Mia Thompson

They accuse Tencent of stealing Nintendo Switch this patent for a handheld “PC game console” – Nintenderos

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Uganda. They found the bodies of six lions. They investigate the causes of death

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Electricity reform in Lopez Obrador holds the T-MEC consensus

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Xbox joins his team with Marcos Waltenberg, former Netflix CEO

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter