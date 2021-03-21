They accuse Tencent of stealing Nintendo Switch this patent for a handheld “PC game console” – Nintenderos

Some of you might know Tencent For collaborating with Nintendo on various projects, such as the Switch distribution in China. Well, she was recently accused of impersonating N.

This is because a patent for you originally registered in October of last year was published. is being a laptop This really has a very similar design to the Nintendo Switch. According to experts, it could be compatible with Windows 10 games and an opportunity to offer PC games in a similar format to Nintendo hybrid console.

It also features a USB-C port and an HDMI port for file connection Television, Headphone, Trigger and Hard Button connection without detachable controllers like Joy-Con. At the moment, its launch has not been officially confirmed, it’s just a patent, but many fans are already accusing Tencent of taking advantage of her close collaboration with Nintendo for impersonation.

The concept of Android or Windows mobile game consoles is not new, see GPD Win for an example. This will be the first time Tencent has expressed an interest in this portable console space. Tencent is currently distributing Nintendo Switch in China. pic.twitter.com/C8I1WWv8ZR Daniel Ahmed (@ZHugeEX) March 19, 2021

We will have to be alert to see what happens in the end. Meanwhile, what do you think?

