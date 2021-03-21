With this tip, you’ll prevent NETFLIX from running trailers automatically

We know you are passionate about watching Series, films and documentaries And more in Netflix. We also know that one of the most popular platform tools is to show the production progress trailers you recommend or the chapters we’ll see on what’s picked up. If this bothers you, hinders or bothers you, we tell you here What to do to remove it.

At first, this is very helpful, since you are envisioning other options and this helps give you an idea of ​​what you can expect from what Netflix has to offer. Then it can be frequent and not necessary.

It also disables the preview

It’s relatively easy to disable these previews that Netflix brings to you with the trailers. Don’t worry, you are not in danger of misconfiguring your platform or account, as it is a safe and automatic thing. Also, this might apply to uninstalling audio or video preview, or both.

To do this, follow these steps to avoid Netflix ads:

  • First of all, insert the Netflix website In your computer’s web browser.
  • Click on Guys de configuration, Which is located in the upper-right part of the window.
  • There you will find account activity and active profiles. In this, you must Enter your profile Then to Settings Reproduction To disable the automatic advance option.

With the previous steps, you will notice that the new configuration is ready. As a result, the pre-trailers will not operate automatically. This is ideal for users who do not want to know any of this past information.

Share this option with your partner, friends or family and see who works for you.

