They claim that these are the hardest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

17 hours ago

After its release and recent newsWe now get more details and recently confirmed news of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game Pokémon scarlet and purple.

Pokémon scarlet and purple

The info focuses on a list provided by the CBR with what they consider to be the hardest Pokémon in this adventure. They will be as follows:

  • 10: Normal versions of a dominant Pokémon such as Dondozo
  • 9: Legendary Pokemon
  • 8: Dudunsparce of three sectors and the Maushold family of three
  • 7: Chancey and Plessy
  • 6: Abelin, because he is hardly seen
  • 5: Gimmighoul evolves into Gholdengo
  • 4: As previously mentioned
  • 3: Moraidon and Corridon almost forced us to use the Master Ball
  • 2: The Legendary Pokémon of the Stakes
  • 1: The Paradox Pokémon depending on their level and type of cover

Don’t forget that you have too Our complete and updated guide to the game over here.

what do you think? Don’t forget it was posted recently Endgame trailer showed Two new Pokemon. Besides this, they have confirmed First Tera-Raid events, Pokémon Home compatibility, and launch updateas well as details of gifts to be obtained Saving data From Pokémon Sword or Shield or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Glittering Pearl, or Let’s Go.

Remember that the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, and Spain is the region from which I was inspired. You have our full premiere coverage over here.

