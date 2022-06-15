This amazing multiplayer racing game is free to download today only

Involved

Grab the chance to have one of the best mobile racing games, absolutely for free.

Not every day you get a chance Being able to have one of the best mobile racing games absolutely for free. This is one of those days.

MR RACER It is a very popular racing game for Android, with Over a million downloads on Google Play And very positive ratings, 4.4 stars out of 5.

And if you haven’t had the chance to try it yet, now have no excuse: For a limited time, completely free download.

MR RACER FREE FOR A FEW HOURS

MR RACER is a game Careers for payment, which is usually at 5.49 EUR. It’s a whole game Ad Freewhich version excellent Give us different The parts with which we can customize our cars And 5,000,000 coins to unlock perks.

58 Best Free Android Games to Play in 2022

The game allows us Compete in races with other players In the world or with your friends, in urban circles where you will have to avoid traffic and get first place. It has more than 100 different levels, and 15 different super cars to choose from.

The graphic section of the game is one of its strengths, as is the PlayIts simple and intuitive. Also includes interesting functions such as voice chat Lets you talk to the rest of the players in the race.

In order to play, you only need a mobile phone with a system version equal to or greater than Android 5.0 LollipopAnd enough storage space. Include the game Items that can be unlocked with payments Inside the appAnd the But since this is the “premium” version of the game, you’ll have enough money to unlock upgrades right from the start.

Related topics: free games

Involved

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!