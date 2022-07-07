This is what Jurassic Park kids look like today

In 1993, Steven Spielberg was directing a movie that marked an era in cinema. “Jurassic Park“It is without a doubt one of the best classics of the ’90s and has a huge fan following around the world.

Among the film’s cast was a young girl who played the granddaughter of the creator of Jurassic Park. With his little brother, they come under the care of Dr. Grant when everything got out of hand in the park. actress Ariana Richards He was responsible for translating the young Lex Murphy, while the actor was Joseph Matzilo Play Little Team.

What happened to Ariana Richards’ life?

The massive success of the film predicted a very promising future in the world of acting Ariana. However, the actress who was born on the 11th of September 1979 in California, United States, has other plans for her life.

Ariana Richards is a successful visual artist today.

It is in addition to acting, Ariana She was a fan of drawing. Her talent for plastic arts was such that Spielberg himself had framed work for her in his house. For this reason, after appearing in some episodes of the series in the 1990s, Richards began his studies in drama and art, and later continued at the Art Center at the College of Design in Pasadena.

His career as an artist has been on the rise and he currently has an art gallery in Portland, USA and three studios spread across the US, South America and Europe.

In some interviews Ariana She said that she loves acting and that if a role appears that convinces her, she can be in front of the cameras again. In 2007 he appeared briefly in a video for the band Ben Folds Five for the song titled Bricks.

today Ariana Richards He is 42 years old and has a prolific career in the art world. However, many fans of the original “Jurassic Park” would like to see her in front of the cameras again.

What happened to Joseph Matzello’s life?

Unlike Ariana, Joseph Matzilo He continued to be associated with the acting world, although he also worked as a screenwriter and director.

over the years Matzilo He appeared in many successful series such as “American Crime Story”, “Person of Interest” and “Justified”. He also had a short appearance in “Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story”.

Joseph Matzello is still associated with the world of acting.

Matzello He made his directorial debut in 2016 with the movie “Undrafted” which he also wrote in which he played one of the characters.

