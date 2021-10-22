This is what the new graphics for GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas look like

Rockstar just announced that “GTA: The Trilogy”, The modified version of their games Including ‘GTA III’, ‘Vice City’ and ‘San Andreas’ It can be played from November 11th. For now, only PC, PlayStation, and Xbox options appear on the Rockstar page, however, it will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch, while For iOS and Android expected by mid-2022.





In the Official Website Some information has already been given about the improvements we can expect for this group, indicating that each game has been optimized for the new generation, using Lighting improvements and environmental touches, high-resolution materials, larger viewing distances, The controls and reference are similar to “GTA V” and more items that will allow a level of detail to be mentioned as “unpublished”.

Así se ve ‘GTA: The Trilogy’

Regarding prices, For PC it will be available for 1499.99 pesosOptimized for Xbox Series X | S for 1199 pesos, while at PlayStation will cost $69.59 (59.99 without tax).

To play GTA remastering on PC, these are the specs

If you decide to play on PC, these are the files Different requirements for the company Our team indicates:

Minimum requirements:

Windows 10

Intel Core i5 2700K / AMD FX-6300

8 GB of RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9280 3 GB

45 GB of storage

Recommended requirements:

Windows 10

Intel Core i7 6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 16 GB RAM Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon Rx 570 4 GB 45 GB de almacenamiento

Experience the games that started it all — introducing unprecedented freedom and immersion through three living, breathing worlds filled with hilarious action, rich, cinematic storytelling, classic characters, and unforgettable music. pic.twitter.com/Quu2ifvflL — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

Contrary to the initial rumors, Remastered versions cannot be purchased separately And you can only make the purchase in the same package known as the “triple”. However, it has been released to Xbox Game Pass users, “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition” It will be available on launch day, mientras que para PlayStation Now, “Grand Theft Auto III – Definitive Edition” It will arrive on December 7..

We must remember that a few days ago the game came out Nintendo Switch Pre-Sale List For 1,599 pesos, while for mobile platforms, where it’s supposed to arrive over the next year, Access information has not yet been provided.