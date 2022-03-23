tigers. Why did Andre-Pierre Gignac not travel to the United States?

14 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The FIFA dates They usually serve so that the clubs do not lose their rhythm, but also so that crucial players do not suffer possible injuries … And Miguel Herrera understands this perfectly.

The Tigers traveled to the United States, where they face America on Wednesday and Pachuca on Saturday, but they have done so without André-Pierre Gignac.

the reason? Very simple: there is no reason to expose his character and current singles scoring leader in Clausura 2022 (nine goals).

“Gignac left feeling uncomfortable [del clásico regiomontano contra el Monterrey]It works really well and we don’t want to go wrong with it,” said Miguel Herrera, Cat Technical Director from Monterey…

Tigres are sub-leaders in the tournament and have racked up eight matches unbeaten (seven wins and one draw), so Piojo is hopeful that confrontations with Águilas and Tuzos will keep up.

“They will help us a lot so that those who have not had a lot of activity can get it, because they are very good synods,” the coach admitted.

The only thing he regrets is that the duel with Pachuca takes place before they meet each other in the league. They were going to do so on March 6, but it was one of the matches that was postponed due to the brawl that broke out at La Corregidora Stadium.

“Now the match comes before we play in the league, where we are fighting for the top of the table, and this will serve us,” he said. “We have a lot of players we want to speed up in these matches.”

