Today’s matches October 7, 2021: TV schedules and channels to watch live broadcast of the match between Peru and Chile in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022 | European League of Nations | live football | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Discover all the day’s matches, schedules and TV channels and catch up on broadcasts minute by minute. Don’t miss the Peruvian qualifier against Chile via Qatar 2022. Here you will find all information about the League of Nations and other international competitions.

Round Match Schedule Thursday 7 October 2021: Program and Channel Guide

Qatar 2022 – Africa Qualifiers:

08:00 Liberia vs Cape Verde – Viva TV (YouTube)

08h00 DR Congo – Madagascar – Viva TV (YouTube)

08:00 Tanzania vs. Benin – Viva TV (YouTube)

11:00 Ecuadorean Guinea – Zambia – Viva TV (YouTube)

11:00 am Nigeria vs Central African Republic – Viva TV (YouTube)

11:00 AM Rwanda vs Uganda – Viva TV (YouTube)

2:00 pm Small game against Kenya – Viva TV (YouTube)

2:00 PM Tonys vs Mauritania – Viva TV (YouTube)

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – Asia:

06:00 South Korea with the Syrian Arab Republic

9:30 am Iraq vs Lebanon

11:45 am UAE vs Iran

12:00 noon KSA time. Japan

12:00 noon China – Vietnam time

1:30 PM Australia VS Uman

UEFA Nations League:

1:45 pm Belgium vs Francia – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – CONCACAF:

6:30 pm Jamaica time – primitive +

7:05 PM Honduras – Costa Rica

8:40 pm Mexico vs Canada – TUDN, Channel 5 and TV Azteca

9:05 pm El Salvador – Panama

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – South America:

6:00 pm Paraguay VS Argentina – Movistar Eventos (11 and 711), Public TV, TyC Sports, Tigo Sports

6:00 pm Uruguay vs Colombia. Gol Peru, VTV, Caracol TV, Chili Vision

6:30 pm: Venezuela vs Brazil – Movistar Plus, Tuya TV, SportTV, TyC Sports 2

7:30 p.m. Ecuador VS Bolivia. Movistar Eventos (15 and 715), El Canal Del Fútbol, ​​Tigo Sports, DeporTV

8:00 pm Peru vs Chile. Movistar Deportes (3 and 703), Latina, ChileVisión, TNT Sports 2, TyC Sports, Caracol TV

