Tom Holland says he filmed “one of the coolest scenes” of his career with a surprising character from Spider-Man: No Way Home

If only they had already started to suspect all the rumors around us Spider-Man: There’s no way homeTom Holland wants to unleash the speculation once again with the bizarre description of a scene from the movie.

In a recent interview with the magazine, empireHolland noticed “One of the best scenes he’s ever shot.” it is in Spider-Man: There’s no way home.

The actor apparently did not reveal the full background to this sequence from his third single as Spidey, however, he did indicate that the moment will include four characters: Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Netherlands), and Aunt Mai (Marissa Tomei), happy hogan (Jon Favreau) Y Another character whose identity and translator cannot be revealed by the actor.

In that sense, perhaps the most curious thing is that Holland insists the scene will revolve around a conversation about what it means to be a superhero.

More about Spider-Man: No way home

“There are four people sitting at a table, talking about what it means to be a superhero and it was unbelievable,” Holland said. “The other day we looked at the scene, my brother and I were, and we were on the ground.”

Given that Holland didn’t reveal the fourth character in the scene, it’s easy to dismiss Doctor Strange’s participation because the Supreme Wizard was part of the film’s promotion. In this sense, although there is definitely the possibility of another established character from the MCU appearing in There is no place for home With a surprising veil, Holland’s statements surely won’t take long to spark debate over the supposed inscription Charlie Cox Cuomo Matt Murdock / Daredevil or Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire Like their own versions of Spider-Man.

But since all this is still in the realm of rumors, just wait for the premiere of Spider-Man: There’s no way home Which is scheduled to take place on December 17 in the United States.