Trick: How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi without the password

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico City /

Theme passwords To be able to connect your cell phone to a coil red wifi Always represents a series of obstacles, whether the key Either too long or just you don’t know her. That’s why here we tell you How to contact without having to type the password.

*Android only

How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi using a QR code?

  • Enter the “Settings” of your cell phone
  • Now go to “Wi-Fi
  • If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.
  • Now, you will see a tab that says “Wifi QR Code”
  • Go to “Settings, Wifi”, and in the upper corner check the small box
  • Now just scan the QR code and you’ll get Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password

How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi using the WPS button?

The WPS (Wifi Protected Setup) button is found on most routers.

  • From your cell phone, go to “Wifi Settings”
  • Enter the menu and again in “Settings”, where you will find the option “WPS Connection”
  • The mobile device will ask you to press the WPS button on the router
  • Then it will be connected automatically

