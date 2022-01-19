Trick: How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi without the password
Mexico City /
Theme passwords To be able to connect your cell phone to a coil red wifi Always represents a series of obstacles, whether the key Either too long or just you don’t know her. That’s why here we tell you How to contact without having to type the password.
*Android only
How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi using a QR code?
- Enter the “Settings” of your cell phone
- Now go to “Wi-Fi
- If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.
- Now, you will see a tab that says “Wifi QR Code”
- Go to “Settings, Wifi”, and in the upper corner check the small box
- Now just scan the QR code and you’ll get Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password
How to connect your cell phone to Wi-Fi using the WPS button?
The WPS (Wifi Protected Setup) button is found on most routers.
- From your cell phone, go to “Wifi Settings”
- Enter the menu and again in “Settings”, where you will find the option “WPS Connection”
- The mobile device will ask you to press the WPS button on the router
- Then it will be connected automatically
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”