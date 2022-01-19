WhatsApp: How to download your contacts’ statuses without using third-party apps | Applications | app | WhatsApp | web | Android | iOS | sports game

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Are you still wondering how to save or download your contacts’ statuses from ? Here we tell you how to perform this procedure without leaving the application itself, but keep in mind that you will need to use the PC version. Simply go to a computer and open a browser to link your account.

Remember that once you log in, it will remain unlocked as long as your mobile phone is connected to the internet. If you want to log out, just do it from the app.

How can I download the statuses of my contacts on WhatsApp?

Once you open the app on your computer, you’ll need to open the browser’s developer tools, regardless of whether it’s Edge or Chrome. Right-click on any part of the application to open the browser menu, and there you will find the “Inspect” option.

When pressed, a menu will appear on the right side containing the web icon. You should go to the Network tab, where all the loaded items are displayed in the browser window.

There you can click on the statuses of your contacts and they will appear as pictures. You just need to right click on it and then click on save image. As simple as that you can save the status before deleting it.

WhatsApp: How to download your contacts’ statuses without using third party apps. (take photo)

Listen to Dale Play on s . Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

More Stories

Android | How to connect to a Wi-Fi network without asking for a password | Applications | Internet | trick | 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

‘Pandemic’ will disappear from Xbox Store due to ‘undetectable’ reasons and stress

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How long do you have to delete a video message | Deleted Messages | Double check blue | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

El OPPO Reno 6 Lite es oficial con Snapdragon 662 y batería de 5.000 mAh con carga rápida de 33W

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are the dates for some of the big games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming months

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Trick so that WhatsApp does not make a daily backup

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Someone should worry about young people who want to study medicine or nursing”

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Colombian who translates sports for the blind in the United States

46 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: How to download your contacts’ statuses without using third-party apps | Applications | app | WhatsApp | web | Android | iOS | sports game

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Logical puzzle | 90% can’t find the wrong picture in this viral challenge | visual puzzle | social networks | Facebook | directions | common | Mexico | MX | United States | USA | USA | Spain | nnda nnrt | Uses

48 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Exatlón Estados Unidos Summary of the second episode of the sixth season | via Telemundo | Sixth season | Celebrity contenders vs. contenders | Exathlon USA | blue vs red | first week | Frederick Oldenburg | USA | lb send | TVMAS

49 mins ago Leland Griffith