WhatsApp: How to download your contacts’ statuses without using third-party apps | Applications | app | WhatsApp | web | Android | iOS | sports game

Are you still wondering how to save or download your contacts’ statuses from The WhatsApp? Here we tell you how to perform this procedure without leaving the application itself, but keep in mind that you will need to use the PC version. Simply go to a computer and open a browser to link your account.

Remember that once you log in, it will remain unlocked as long as your mobile phone is connected to the internet. If you want to log out, just do it from the app.

How can I download the statuses of my contacts on WhatsApp?

Once you open the app on your computer, you’ll need to open the browser’s developer tools, regardless of whether it’s Edge or Chrome. Right-click on any part of the application to open the browser menu, and there you will find the “Inspect” option.

When pressed, a menu will appear on the right side containing the web icon. You should go to the Network tab, where all the loaded items are displayed in the browser window.

There you can click on the statuses of your contacts and they will appear as pictures. You just need to right click on it and then click on save image. As simple as that you can save the status before deleting it.

