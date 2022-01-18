Android | How to connect to a Wi-Fi network without asking for a password | Applications | Internet | trick | 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to connect without knowing the password? Surely you have tried all the alternatives and even played with a key for WIFI which was wrong. If this has happened to you a few times, there is now a tutorial so you can access the wireless network without typing anything.

Well, there is a simple trick with which you can get a file WIFI Without knowing the password. Remember that this tutorial can only be done from devices running Android 10 and above and it works 100% without rooting.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

This way, you can generate a QR code for your Wifi so that your friends can connect by scanning it. (Photo: mag)

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

Best of all, you can connect and reconnect without the need for a password. Did you know?

In the case of iPhones, it is necessary to have a password written down.

