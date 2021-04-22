Tricks for Google Chrome to protect your privacy online

Google Chrome It is the most popular web browser. Thanks to its popularity on the desktop and being the default browser for Android, Chrome is A reference browser For millions of internet users around the world. What’s more, some of the new browsers are Based on your code. This is the case of Microsoft Edge, Brave, Torch, or Vivaldi. This is why we suggest a selection of tricks for Google Chrome.

Specifically, we have compiled the tricks for Google Chrome Focused on privacyOne of the most controversial aspects of Google’s browser. Is it possible to use this browser and protect your privacy at the same time? Chrome derivatives are one such example. But you don’t have to go that far, you can Change the settings From Google Chrome, Protect your privacy.

Official privacy settings

Google Chrome offers privacy options in its own settings. Namely, in this browser interesting features are mixed with some mitigating measures to protect our privacy. For example, “When you visit a webpage, Chrome might use the Automatically load pages According to the links on the page.

Where More> Settings We will find several sections where certain functions of Google Chrome are deactivated. It can be helpful. But if you want to protect your privacy, it is better to do without it.

On Website settings You can delete your activity data. History, cookies, passwords … just click Clear browsing data. This for later. But if you want to anticipate, you can take some action. On Cookies and other website data You can decide how Chrome will behave.

There are more tricks for Google Chrome that you must implement to protect your privacy. For example, Disable these features. Find it in the Chrome settings search engine.

Preload pages For faster browsing and search.

For faster browsing and search. Allow sites to check if you have them payment methods saved.

saved. Help to improve Safety of all users on the web.

Safety of all users on the web. Browse safe . There are three options, Standard Protection, Enhanced Protection, and No Protection. The optimizer, in theory, is good for your safety, however Harmful to your privacy Because it sends the data to Google.

. There are three options, Standard Protection, Enhanced Protection, and No Protection. The optimizer, in theory, is good for your safety, however Because it sends the data to Google. Cautious If your passwords are disclosed In the event of data security bankruptcy. To do this, submit the data to Google.

And back, Activate these functions. You will find them in the Chrome settings search engine.

Send one Do not track the order With your navigation traffic.

Data synchronization

It’s one of the most promising features in Google Chrome: having the same information, settings, and other data in all versions of Chrome that you have on your computer, tablet, smartphone, etc. However, this information is stored in a file Google servers. So it’s inevitable to talk about sync if we mention tricks for Google Chrome Focus on your privacy.

All security experts agree on the following: If you want to protect your privacy, Sync disabled From Google Chrome. You can do it on Settings> Google and you. If you signed in with your Google credentials, the sync may be turned on. you may Pause it and also deactivate it.

If you want to be more selective, you can enter Google Sync & Services Deselect all options related to syncing browsing data, searches, sending usage statistics to Google, etc. We do not know everything we should.

Don’t save addresses, payment methods, or passwords

On Settings> Auto-complete We found three items that Google Chrome can save for you but we must ignore to protect our privacy. I’m talking about passwords, payment methods, and addresses.

Chrome can save passwords and payment methods. This is useful for logging in automatically and for shopping online. But this information can Fall into the wrong hands. The same goes for titles. There we store Data that we filled out In earlier forms. We must not save that information.

Google Chrome Permissions

As with Android or iPhone, there are permissions that allow apps and games to access certain items from your smartphone: camera, microphone, location … the same thing happens in Google Chrome. Among the most useful Google Chrome privacy tricks it should be Look at the permissions.

By default, Google Chrome will ask you every time the website asks for permission. From there we can give her permission or not. Over time, webpage menus will be created Allowed and others prohibited. It is up to you to trust or not trust a website and give it certain information.

The official search engine

Another aspect to consider. if you want Continue to use Google Chrome but it protects your privacy, you might want to Cutting out your search engine Responsible: Google. Chrome allows you to change search engines and even use several thanks to shortcuts.

Where Settings> Finder You can choose one by default, add or remove search engines, etc. By default it is Google, but there are more privacy-respecting search engines like DuckDuckGo x Ecosia.