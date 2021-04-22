Playing for eight minutes gives us long teeth

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

One week. This is the time that separates us from the launch Jinshin effect On the PS5, although it is not a backwards compatible version as before but it is an original copy.

This is assumed to be an address miHoYo You will have various benefits in terms of performance and graphical improvements. it will be From May 28 When we enjoy the most elaborate, lively and immersive world of Teyvat. Here you have a file Playing for about 8 minutes To get an idea of ​​what it looks like.

According to the study, they took advantage of new features, such as Dedicated file upload system And that enables PS5 SSD. Also, with future updates to improve visual performance, “We just scratched the surface.”

4K native resolution And if you have a screen that supports HDR, you can better show the title. Of course, other functions such as faster loads would be implemented, allowing us to travel practically on the spot.

On the other hand, the DualSense will also benefit, To adapt to the different situations that we can find in the game. Finally, PS5 players will get an exclusive version of Quingyun Peak. On the same day I landed Jinshin effect On the PS5, it will be so Modernization in the light of jadeite.

