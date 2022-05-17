Two new games arrive by surprise on Xbox Game Pass at launch

The games of the first two weeks are already over, but nevertheless, today several launch games have been merged into the various catalogs of the successful Redmond service. Although, while in the next few hours New Game Pass games for the second two weeks of MayNow from SomosXbox, we’re announcing the arrival of two new games by surprise on Xbox Game Pass, this time: Umurangi Generation and Little Witch in the Woods. Although before we show you a brief description of Umurangi Generation and the Little Witch in the Woods, along with the download links and platforms they are available on Xbox Game Pass, we remind you that they do exist New Gold Games Available May 2022. Get this new backward compatible game for free on Xbox The Umurangi generation is available on Xbox Game Pass console and PC Gil Umurangi It is a first person photography game set in a retro style future. This movie is set in Tauranga, Aotearoa, during an impending crisis, where major cities are isolated, the United Nations deploys the army and giant robots to defend against any alien invasion. Little Witch in the Woods (game preview) is available on Xbox Game Pass console, PC, and xCloud at Little witch in the forest We will play the daily life of a young witch as an apprentice »in” LUCEREIN ORTU “Witches coexist. They have built a “Witch House” in different areas and have sent their novice witches there. A witch’s apprentice must go to one of the “witch houses” and help the neighboring town and villagers. If you successfully complete your professional training, you can become an official witch.

“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”