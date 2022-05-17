iPhone without cameras? It seems to exist

Share

These are the reasons why some users choose iPhones without cameras!

Advances in the camera system are one of the processes in which Apple is investing more resources and efforts into each new generation of iPhone. Even this single component is reason enough to get a generic device. However, especially in the world of technology, there are also exceptions, such as Customers are willing to pay for iPhone without cameras.

Besides the obvious functionality of the camera for the average user, these items are essential today for access to various types of information that require reading digital codes, payment systems, and much more. But The obvious reason to dispense with it would be for another reason. And a recent post on Reddit has opened up the debate.

iPhone even without a camera

via Reddit r / iphone One user shared a photo of an iPhone without a camera, and users were quick to comment on it.

According to many users The armed forces of many countries prohibit the use of cameras as a security measure. This same principle is common to many companies to avoid leaks. And unless Apple itself says so.

Oddly enough, many of these theories make sense when there are companies dedicated to customizing the iPhone to remove this component. one of them, NonCamWhich makes Original custom iPhones without cameras for customers who work in sensitive areas such as oil, gas, military and laboratoriesor even school students, these devices.

Regarding this item, NonCam responds on their website why they chose Apple devices instead of other brands:

“We understand the pain of having to use a cheap ‘dumb phone’ or an Android device without a camera that freezes every time you try to do anything with it. As such, we only offer original custom Apple iPhones.”

As surprising as posting on Reddit was for some, the truth is that Original iPhones without cameras have been made since 2011At least for this company. That is if, you see, The prices are not much lower than the cost of a full-featured smartphone.

Depending on the iPhone model, prices for assembling it without cameras can start $1,043 (iPhone 6s) and an increase to $1,769 (iPhone SE 2020). In addition to these off-the-shelf models, the site also offers conversion kits starting at $250 to make the conversion on an iPhone purchased from Apple or an authorized dealer.

