Download time! iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 Available Now

Apple this afternoon released what may be the latest major update for iOS 15 and other versions of its systems: iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4. These are final and stable releases, so we recommend everyone to accept the update when their device is ready to apply it.

Improvements to Podcasts, Portfolio, and Apple Studio Display webcam

The main novelties in iOS 15.5 are Podcasts app improvements which we talked about this afternoon, plus a change in the Wallet app (wallet) for Send money with Apple Cash from the main section. In countries where Apple Cash is of course available.

In watchOS 8.6 there is no world news, but there is news ECG activated on compatible Apple Watch in Mexico. And in macOS 12.4 Monterey, an update is applied that improves the quality of the built-in webcam in Apple Studio. HomePods also get a new firmware update that polishes out rough edges and integrates with all the news from the rest of the systems.

We are three weeks from WWDC 2022So Most likely there is no more iOS 15.6. Or if there is, let it be to adapt to the news and changes that may come with iOS 16 Once present in Key note. Remember: the easiest way to apply these updates is to allow your devices to do so automatically, even if it means Wait a few days. If not, you can force the manual update from the Settings or Preferences section of each device.