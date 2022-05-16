According to rumors, this will be the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Microsoft confirmed just a few weeks ago The date and time the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be shown, as those from Redmond will showcase some of the titles arriving soon on Xbox consoles. Actually today List of some Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase games leaked.
The information, as on other occasions, comes from Jez Corden (via idle idleness), a well-known member of Windows Central, who usually has quite reliable sources regarding information regarding Microsoft, has made use of the audio broadcast of the aforementioned medium to provide information about a Microsoft event.
(Speculation) Which games Jez thinks are coming to Microsoft Showcase
• Starfield
• Redfall
• Belfry Project
• quintet
• Founder 1.0
• Next update for Grand Sea of Thieves
smuggling
• EverWild
Devil 4
• Midnight Project
• advanced
timestamp:https://t.co/inzIEO9a9q pic.twitter.com/rKgSVcFdwr
– Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) May 15 2022
Despite the fact that we learned that this very week Bethesda has decided to postpone the release of Redfall and Starfield Until the first half of next 2023, according to Corden, both titles will appear in the event, possibly in the form of an official game, which will be the first for both titles.
But This won’t be the only Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcasebut other well-known titles, such as Grounded, will also appear in its 1.0 version, a new update for Sea of Thieves, Contraband, Everwild, Avowed or Diablo 4, among others.
In addition, we will also have the opportunity to see other new projects not yet announced by Xbox, such as Project Belfry, The new details were announced a few days agoOr Project Midgnight, Project Dragon, or Project Indus. It will be necessary to see how many of these predictions come true, but given the good information we mentioned earlier from Corden, it is very likely that this list will become true at the next Xbox and Bethesda event.
