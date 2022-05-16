WhatsApp, how to customize wallpapers in your chats

The WhatsApp It is one of the main platforms instant message Which millions of people use every day to stay connected either through Messages, calls, voice memos, and video callsetc.

This platform has many advantages, one of which is that it is constantly updated automatically to add new features and tools for each of its users iOS and Android.

How to customize wallpapers

On this occasion, we tell you how to set a custom background for each chat, so you can decide who you are talking to. To set the same wallpaper in all chats, follow these steps:

Enter WhatsApp

Go to the Settings section

Search chats

Then wallpaper and there you can change it depending on which theme you have activated (light theme or dark theme).

The platform allows you to choose light backgrounds, dark backgrounds, solid colors or any other image from your gallery through the My Pictures section. Another option is to activate the default background and leave all chats with the default WhatsApp background.

WhatsApp in total has 32 light backgrounds, 29 dark backgrounds, and 27 solid color backgrounds. Now, to set a custom wallpaper, the first thing you need to do is open the chat where you want to change the wallpaper and follow these steps:

Go to the menu

Then wallpaper and choose a picture, when you click on set wallpaper, select the option “For this chat” and confirm so that only the wallpaper is changed in this chat.

Finally, if you want to change or simply remove your chosen background, follow the same steps we mentioned:

Inside the chat, find the “Background” option and select “Remove custom background”, so it will set the same background as the other chats. Done, it’s that simple to customize your WhatsApp.

