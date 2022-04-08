UFC 273: Korea’s Volkanovski vs.Zombie, Live: schedule, billboard and where to watch UFC 273 fight on TV

orFC returns this weekend with a superstar billboard Starring the Korean Zombie, Jung Chan-sung and Alexander Volkanovsky, That puts the featherweight champion’s belt on the line.

UFC 273: date, time and TV channels to watch live

UFC 273 takes place this Saturday, April 9 and preliminary fights begin at 7:00 PM in Mexico City, while The star shifts will be at 9:00 p.m. in the Mexican capital. The broadcast will be through Fox Sports Premium.

Where is UFC 273? This is the place of the great battle

the event It will take place at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida, The United States, where an entire house is expected to see a billboard with two addresses at stake.

How to rent a UFC PPV and how much does it cost?

In Mexico, there is no pay per view as such, However, some systems charge an extra 119 pesos for you to get the Fox Sports Premium channel.

Complete UFC 273 Fight Card

star plate

Alexander Volkanovsky vs. Chan Sung Jong

Allmain Sterling vs. Peter Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamza Shemayev

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

Introductions

Ian Gary vs Darrian Weeks

Jerzinho Rosenstruck vs Marcin Tibora

Aspen Ladd vs. Rachel Bennington

Mickey Gal vs Mike Mallot