ULeague presents the Perfect Game for talent assessment and scholarships

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Perfect Game, the popular platform for information about school-age baseball prospects, will be holding two shows between the 13th and 14th of this month evaluating local talent between the ages of 12 and 16.

For the occasion, Perfect Game has partnered with the ULeague Academy, which will act as the coordinator and liaison for the registration of candidates and will use its facilities at the National University of Pedro Henríquez Ureña (Unphu) to prepare the event, which will take place between 9am and 6pm.

ULeague director Marlene Pimentel told Diario Libre that about 80 teens have already signed up for the activity, which aims to continue playing baseball and at the same time prepare in academia. Participants (who can register with ULeague Networks) will have a profile created in Perfect Game and from now on academic institutions across the system in the United States will be able to see their performance to be considered Scholarships.

Pimentel pointed out that five coaches from the universities and high schools of the American Federation will come in search of young people with the conditions they are looking for. It is envisaged to keep the profiles updated through the platform they have in the testing phase.

“For us it is a giant step, that was the part we wanted and choosing Perfect Game for us is a huge distinction. All the boys travel from school (sports academy) to Perfect Game, which is one of the main goals,” said Pimentel now that they realize that we as a sports platform promise Great progress.”

ULeague’s Sports Academy is a specialized sports school whose enrollment already exceeds 50 students and some of them have achieved Scholarships to the United States and signed the MLB.

Graduated in Social Communication from O&M University. He has been working as a sports journalist since 2001.

More Stories

James Rodriguez will return to training with Olympiacos: when will his next match be

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Max Verstappen could be two-time F1 champion in Japan: what does he need?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Marcos Acuña’s tense discussion with a Sevilla fan

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

UCAM sends health professionals and equipment to Uganda – Cartagena News

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Djokovic defeats Svalin and plays the final in Tel Aviv

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The shocking video of Chicago Cubs recorded by a drone is all the rage on the networks

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

➤ Visual Challenge Now 2022 | Today, only one accurate person determines the answer: Where is the missing hour? | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan and the United States hold joint exercises after North Korean missile launch

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

James Rodriguez will return to training with Olympiacos: when will his next match be

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Overwatch 2 free: release date, time, minimum and recommended requirements for PC

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

€200,000 allocated to combat the Ebola outbreak in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith