ULeague presents the Perfect Game for talent assessment and scholarships

Perfect Game, the popular platform for information about school-age baseball prospects, will be holding two shows between the 13th and 14th of this month evaluating local talent between the ages of 12 and 16.

For the occasion, Perfect Game has partnered with the ULeague Academy, which will act as the coordinator and liaison for the registration of candidates and will use its facilities at the National University of Pedro Henríquez Ureña (Unphu) to prepare the event, which will take place between 9am and 6pm.

ULeague director Marlene Pimentel told Diario Libre that about 80 teens have already signed up for the activity, which aims to continue playing baseball and at the same time prepare in academia. Participants (who can register with ULeague Networks) will have a profile created in Perfect Game and from now on academic institutions across the system in the United States will be able to see their performance to be considered Scholarships.

Pimentel pointed out that five coaches from the universities and high schools of the American Federation will come in search of young people with the conditions they are looking for. It is envisaged to keep the profiles updated through the platform they have in the testing phase.

“For us it is a giant step, that was the part we wanted and choosing Perfect Game for us is a huge distinction. All the boys travel from school (sports academy) to Perfect Game, which is one of the main goals,” said Pimentel now that they realize that we as a sports platform promise Great progress.”

ULeague’s Sports Academy is a specialized sports school whose enrollment already exceeds 50 students and some of them have achieved Scholarships to the United States and signed the MLB.