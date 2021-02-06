Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail: Broadcast, Forecast and Time to Watch the Club World Cup USA | Where to watch Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail | Via Fox Sports 1 Live | Fox Sports Free | United States | MX

Ulsan Hyundai vs. Al-Duhail SC en vivo online Collision for fifth place clubs World Cup From Qatar, broadcast live. The two teams say goodbye to the competition and this time they will compete for fifth place after falling at the hands of Tigers s Al AhlyStraight. So that you do not miss anything from this meeting, here we leave you as it is broadcast on TV, forecasts and watch time of United State.

Remember that Al Duhail SC Came first clubs World Cup Disputed in Qatar. This was possible after winning the Qatar Stars League, where he defeated Al Rayyan by one point. On the side of the Ulsan HyundaiComes from falling into the hands of Mexicans Tigers And they don’t want to go home empty-handed. “Carrying the K-League logo and representing Ulsan Hyundai in a specific tournament, which only a few teams in the world play, is what excites me most.”Ulsan coach said to FIFA, Hong Myeongbo.

Anytime Ulsan Hyundai play Al-Duhail in America

daySunday 7th February

hour: 10:00 hs (ET) / 7:00 hs (PT) / 9:00 hs (México)

PlaceAl Rayyan Stadium.

Where to see the Ulsan Hyundai vs Al-Duhail SC match in the US

If you find yourself in United State And you want to watch the match between Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail You can see signs: FOX Sports 1 y FOX Deportes. But, for example, if you are at Mexico, You have this option to see the sign directly: Fox Sports app.

The history of Ulsan Hyundai versus Al Duhail

The match between Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail It will have a historical tinge clubs World CupIt will be the first time that both teams have seen each other in a continental tournament of this size. Mindful of the numbers this accident could leave us!

Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail Time according to country

Spain: 7:00 pm

Argentina 12:00 noon

Chile 12:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 pm

Ecuador: 10:00

Peru: 10:00 hours

Predictions for Ulsan Hyundai vs Al Duhail

Although it is a match for fifth place in clubs World Cup, Bettors will be aware of the odds that FanDuel brings, which we play next: Triumph Ulsan Hyundai has odds of +175, a +250 mark drawAnd it is without a doubt the most attractive prospect of all. Al Duhail Sports Club celebration +130 chances.

FANDUEL Ulsan Hyundai +175 Necktie +250 Al Duhail SC +130

* Graphics provided by FanDuel