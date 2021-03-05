Ultimate 11.0.0 Patch Notes: Persona 5 Strikers and Ghosts’ n Goblins, Amiibo Bracelets compatibility, all fighter settings, and more – Nintenderos

|fighter
|movement
|They change
|End to end
|else
|Match the weakness with the other fighters by being trapped in place.
|Captain Falcon
|Top special
|Reducing weakness after hitting an opponent.
|Jigglypuff
|else
|Zelda
|else
|Picchu
|Side roll attack
|Reduces the amount of damage done when using the movement.
|Picchu
|Neutral air attack
|Make the ears invincible during the high attack damage window.
|Picchu
|Forward air strike
|Reduces the amount of damage done when using the movement.
|Picchu
|Going forward
|Reduces the amount of damage done when using the movement.
|Picchu
|Special aspect
|Reduces the amount of damage done when using the movement.
|Picchu
|Top special
|Reduces the amount of damage done when using the movement.
|Janondorf
|Top special
|Reducing weakness after hitting an opponent.
|Samos zero
|Neutral air attack
|Increases weakness on landing after using the movement.
|Samos zero
|Top special
|Reduces attack speed.
|Wario
|Upward attack
|Reduces the time it takes to detect an infection.
|Wario
|Down special
|Reduced attack speed for a Level 3 charge.
Attack speed decreased from maximum charge.
|Didi Kong
|Down special
|Increase the time until you can throw in another banana peel after one toss.
|Deeded Re
|Special aspect
|Reducing weakness.
Increased likelihood of El Gordo hanging on the wall.
Increases the speed at which he can return fillers that the opponent has reversed.
|ROB
|else
|villager
|else
|Little Mac
|Smash arrives
|The amount of time it takes to detect an infection increases.
|Mi Fighter
|else
|Swordfish Mi
|else
|Mai Bomber
|Side roll attack
|Greater attack range.
|Mai Bomber
|else
|Balotina
|An attack is underway
|Greater weakness.
|Balotina
|Forward air strike
|Increases weakness on landing after using the movement.
|Balotina
|Grab attack
|Reduces normal grip range.
|Shilluk
|else
|Lower leg
|else
|clown
|Special aspect
|Greater vulnerability to it.
|clown
|Down special
|Increased vulnerability when arsine is present and a counterattack is not initiated.
|a hero
|else
|Banjo y Kazooie
|else
|Belieth
|Down crush
|Extended launch distance.
|Belieth
|Air raid
|Extended launch distance.
Greater strength against armor.
|Belieth
|Special aspect
|Increases the opponent’s stopping time by protecting himself from sudden spike.
Reducing weakness when using the movement in the air.
|Belieth
|Top special
|Extended throw distance when stomping on an opponent with high accumulated damage.
Increase attack speed.
|Belieth
|else
|Leila
|Dodge in the air
|Weakness matched with other fighters when performing air dribble.
|Leila
|Side roll attack
|Reducing the amount of time you can launch an overwhelming attack.
|Leila
|Side roll attack
|Dragon laser firing distance is reduced while using Dragon Arm.
|Leila
|else
|Steve Way Alex
|Down crush
|Greater attack range.
|Seafruit
|Down special
|Makes it easier to hit multiple times.