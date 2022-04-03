Updated list of all Xiaomi that received MIUI 13 and where to download the update – Xiaomi News
The rollout of MIUI 13 continues to make its way to more and more devices, Most of them have Android 12 as a platform. Not so long ago we reported about New personalization layer arrives in Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. Therefore, it is worth updating the list of all Xiaomi that have received MIUI 13.
MIUI 13 has a feature Multiple improvements to overall performance and battery life. fact, There are 10 main aspects that place the new personalization layer on top of MIUI 12. And as a sign of its commitment, Xiaomi has already taken care of a solution The first bugs were reported in the update.
All Xiaomi phones that have already received MIUI 13
Several high-end, mid-range and entry-level devices from the Xiaomi catalog have received MIUI 13 so far this year. With the publication of the second stage very soon starting in China, it is likely that the list of mobile phones with MIUI 13 in its global and European version will be Increase your copies in the coming weeks.
So far, These are all the mobile devices, Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO, that have already received MIUI 13Either by global or European ROM:
Xiaomi phones and tablets with MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)
- Xiaomi 12 Pro – Global
- Xiaomi 12 – Global
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Global
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Europe
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Global
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – Global
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G – Global
- Xiaomi 11T Pro – Europe
- Xiaomi 11T Pro – Global
- Xiaomi 11T – Europe
- Xiaomi 11T – Global
- Xiaomi Mi 11i – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi 11i – Global
- Xiaomi Mi 11 – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi 11 – Global
- Xiaomi 10T Pro – Europe
- Xiaomi 10T – Europe
- Xiaomi 10 – Europe
- Xiaomi 10T Lite – Europe
- Xiaomi 10 Lite – Global
- Xiaomi Panel 5 – Europe
- Xiaomi Panel 5 – Universal
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite – Europe
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite – Global
Redmi phones updated to MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro – Europe
- Redmi Note 11 Pro – Global
- Redmi Note 11 NFC – Global
- Redmi Note 10 Pro – Europe
- Redmi Note 10 Pro – Global
- Redmi Note 10 – Global
- Redmi 10 – Global
- Redmi 10C – Global
- Redmi Note 8 (2021) – Global
POCO phones updated to MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)
- POCO X3 Pro – Europe
- POCO X3 Pro – Global
- POCO X3 GT – Global
- POCO F3 – Europe
- POCO F3 – Global
If your device appears on this list, and you still don’t have MIUI 13, don’t worry. And theIn this article, we explain why this happens. However, If you can’t wait to try out the new customization layerKeep in mind that you can use the platform Download MIUIor the app MIUI Update to download the update.
If you need help with this, here’s one Guide to install MIUI 13 manually.
