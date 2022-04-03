Updated list of all Xiaomi that received MIUI 13 and where to download the update – Xiaomi News

The rollout of MIUI 13 continues to make its way to more and more devices, Most of them have Android 12 as a platform. Not so long ago we reported about New personalization layer arrives in Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. Therefore, it is worth updating the list of all Xiaomi that have received MIUI 13.

MIUI 13 has a feature Multiple improvements to overall performance and battery life. fact, There are 10 main aspects that place the new personalization layer on top of MIUI 12. And as a sign of its commitment, Xiaomi has already taken care of a solution The first bugs were reported in the update.

All Xiaomi phones that have already received MIUI 13

Several high-end, mid-range and entry-level devices from the Xiaomi catalog have received MIUI 13 so far this year. With the publication of the second stage very soon starting in China, it is likely that the list of mobile phones with MIUI 13 in its global and European version will be Increase your copies in the coming weeks.

So far, These are all the mobile devices, Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO, that have already received MIUI 13Either by global or European ROM:

Xiaomi phones and tablets with MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)

Xiaomi 12 Pro – Global

Xiaomi 12 – Global

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Europe

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Global

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Europe

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Global

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – Europe

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – Global

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G – Europe

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G – Global

Xiaomi 11T Pro – Europe

Xiaomi 11T Pro – Global

Xiaomi 11T – Europe

Xiaomi 11T – Global

Xiaomi Mi 11i – Europe

Xiaomi Mi 11i – Global

Xiaomi Mi 11 – Europe

Xiaomi Mi 11 – Global

Xiaomi 10T Pro – Europe

Xiaomi 10T – Europe

Xiaomi 10 – Europe

Xiaomi 10T Lite – Europe

Xiaomi 10 Lite – Global

Xiaomi Panel 5 – Europe

Xiaomi Panel 5 – Universal

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite – Europe

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite – Global

Redmi phones updated to MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)

Redmi Note 11 Pro – Europe

Redmi Note 11 Pro – Global

Redmi Note 11 NFC – Global

Redmi Note 10 Pro – Europe

Redmi Note 10 Pro – Global

Redmi Note 10 – Global

Redmi 10 – Global

Redmi 10C – Global

Redmi Note 8 (2021) – Global

POCO phones updated to MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)

POCO X3 Pro – Europe

POCO X3 Pro – Global

POCO X3 GT – Global

POCO F3 – Europe

POCO F3 – Global

If your device appears on this list, and you still don’t have MIUI 13, don’t worry. And theIn this article, we explain why this happens. However, If you can’t wait to try out the new customization layerKeep in mind that you can use the platform Download MIUIor the app MIUI Update to download the update.

If you need help with this, here’s one Guide to install MIUI 13 manually.